Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,367,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, May 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $773,290.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $107.62 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65, a PEG ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.