Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $770,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at $44,587,680.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $964,877.19.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $147,625.48.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $159.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $175.41.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

