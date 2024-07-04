Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $797.20 million, a P/E ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

