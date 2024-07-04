Mva Investors, Llc Sells 110,731 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mva Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

TNGX stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $891.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tango Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.