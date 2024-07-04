Jason Dubinsky Sells 3,400 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $301.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.16 and a 200-day moving average of $291.53. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.97 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $406,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Morningstar by 7.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

