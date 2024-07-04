United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.45, for a total transaction of $1,153,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

UTHR stock opened at $311.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $325.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

