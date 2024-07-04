Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,329. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $182.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -289.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

