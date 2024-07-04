Insider Selling: TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) CEO Sells 98,437 Shares of Stock

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TEGNA Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after acquiring an additional 744,721 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 106.0% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 222,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TEGNA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in TEGNA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 130,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

