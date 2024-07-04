Julie Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.28 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

