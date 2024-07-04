Julie Cooke Sells 10,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NBIX opened at $138.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.28 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.37.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
