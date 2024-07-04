Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 252,855 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,356,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
