Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $1,332,400.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

ANIP stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

