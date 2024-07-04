Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Increases By 7.5%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance
GBBKR opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
About Global Blockchain Acquisition
