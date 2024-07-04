Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Increases By 7.5%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

GBBKR opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

