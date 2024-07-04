GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GCMG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $9.79 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.23 million. Research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently -137.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

