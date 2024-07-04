Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIPR

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.