Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,284.39 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,305.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,190.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

