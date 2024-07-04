Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IHY opened at $20.62 on Thursday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.36.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.