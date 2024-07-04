Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.