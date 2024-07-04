Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 961,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after buying an additional 104,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

