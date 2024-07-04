Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 434.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 580.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Stock Up 1.7 %

AEG stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

