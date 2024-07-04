SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,282,611. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

