PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,818 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,584.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $40.73 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

