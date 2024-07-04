AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at $85,508,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AB opened at $33.94 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

