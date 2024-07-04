PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $502,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
XMMO opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $117.57.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.