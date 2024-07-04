PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $830.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

