Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,486,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.56% of Sunnova Energy International worth $159,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

