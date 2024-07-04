PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 728,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Chuy’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 856,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Chuy’s stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $42.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

