PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,896,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,541,000 after acquiring an additional 216,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,337,000 after buying an additional 71,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

