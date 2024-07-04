Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GRIN opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.33.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

