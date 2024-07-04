Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $287.69

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $287.69 and traded as low as $242.10. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $245.33, with a volume of 247 shares changing hands.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.69.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.