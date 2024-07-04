Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Grows By 8.0%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 631,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $76.47 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.09. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

