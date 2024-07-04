Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of OII stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

