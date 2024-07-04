Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $676.21

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.21 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.64). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 626 ($7.92), with a volume of 25,187 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £150.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 624.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 676.21.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

