HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.56 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2,377.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.