HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
NASDAQ HQY opened at $83.56 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 114.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2,377.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
