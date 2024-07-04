Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Down 7.0% in June

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

GYRE stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Gyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gyre Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

