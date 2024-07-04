Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.