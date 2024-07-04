Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Roth Mkm

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

LAKE stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $164.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Industries

In other news, CEO James M. Jenkins bought 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

