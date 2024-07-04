Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.88

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.88 and traded as low as C$12.99. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.04, with a volume of 13,263 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.95.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 77.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
