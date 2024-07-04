Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.16

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as low as $9.51. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 62,204 shares.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 347.77%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

