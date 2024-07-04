Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $239.03

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.03 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 234 ($2.96). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.00), with a volume of 279,007 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPI shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 286 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.35) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.03. The company has a market cap of £965.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,392.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

