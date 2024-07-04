Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.17. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 28,677 shares changing hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

