ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.97

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.97 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14.05 ($0.18). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 210,410 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of ANGLE in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.97. The stock has a market cap of £36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 0.10.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

