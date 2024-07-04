Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.89. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 million during the quarter.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.