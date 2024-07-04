Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $208.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.05.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
