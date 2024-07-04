StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

