East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.77.

EWBC stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

