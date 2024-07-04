Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.10 million. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

