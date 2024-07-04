Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $684,880.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
