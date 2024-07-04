Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.95.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $252.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.