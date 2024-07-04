Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TYRA. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

TYRA stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $891.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.