CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider's stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $660,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 38.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198,983 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

